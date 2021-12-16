109 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Thursday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 483 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 33 people with COVID in hospital – 19 are unvaccinated and 14 are fully vaccinated. There are five unvaccinated patients and four fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are five unvaccinated COVID patients and three fully/partially vaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,099 confirmed cases of the virus, including 21,962 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 36 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 24 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 2 cases are travel related
- 46 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 12 Workplaces
- 5 Community Outbreaks
- 13 Schools/Daycares
- 2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 341,056 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 20,414 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 320,642 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 61,206 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 722,904 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 82.7% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 77.7% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.