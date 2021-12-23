105 new cases of COVID-19, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 105 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday.

One man in his 70s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 488 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 23 people with COVID in hospital – 20 are unvaccinated and three are fully vaccinated. There are eight unvaccinated patients and one fully vaccinated COVID patient in the WRH ICU.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,713 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,678 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 547 cases are currently active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

An increase of 105 cases from yesterday

36 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

23 cases are community acquired

3 cases are outbreak related

3 cases are travel related

40 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

12 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

4 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

17 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED