105 new cases of COVID-19, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 105 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Thursday.
One man in his 70s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 488 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 23 people with COVID in hospital – 20 are unvaccinated and three are fully vaccinated. There are eight unvaccinated patients and one fully vaccinated COVID patient in the WRH ICU.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,713 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,678 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 547 cases are currently active.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- An increase of 105 cases from yesterday
- 36 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 23 cases are community acquired
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 3 cases are travel related
- 40 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 12 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak
- 4 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks
- 17 Schools or Daycares are in COVID-19 Outbreak
- 2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 343,267 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 21,092 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 322,175 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 93,186 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 758,628 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 83.2% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 78.0% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated