$100-million lawsuit launching for people impacted by Wheatley explosion

A Windsor law firm is launching a $100-million class action lawsuit for people impacted by the Wheatley explosion.

Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP is proceeding on behalf of individuals who were present, lived, worked, owned or leased property in the area.

The blast shook the downtown core at the corner of Erie Street and Talbot Street on Aug. 26, 2021. Two buildings were destroyed.

On Sept. 28, 2021, the law firm held a virtual class action information session for the residents, commercial property owners and tenants that had contacted them in connection with the explosion.

Harvey Strosberg, senior partner at Strosberg Sasso Sutts, tells AM800 News the class action lawsuit is expected to take three to four years.

"This is a class action and it is as a result of the explosion that took place in downtown Wheatley and we're suing for damages against the municipality and a company that was hired by the municipality," says Strosberg.

Anyone who wants to register for the lawsuit can visit the Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP website.