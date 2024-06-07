$100,000 fire at Chatham Toyota dealership
Damage is estimated at $100,00 after a fire at a Toyota dealership in Chatham.
Crews were called to the scene at 296 Richmind St. around 7:35 p.m. Thursday and when they arrived, found the fire in the garage portion of the building.
"Pumper 1 made quick quick entry into the garage portion of the facility and found the interior fully charged with smoke. An engulfed vehicle was found and quickly extinguished before it spread to other nearby vehicles or to any other parts of the building," read a tatement from Chatham fire.
Crews remained on scene for ventilation and to clear smoke from the structure.
No Injuries Reported and the cause has been listed as accidental.
BREAKING Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.
Average asking rental price in Canada reaches record high of $2,202: report
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
Tory MP says he misspoke after NDP MP accuses him of making anti-Indigenous comment
Conservative MP Brad Redekopp apologized in the House of Commons on Thursday after an Indigenous colleague from across the political aisle called him out for linking an offender's criminal record to his race.
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White bids an emotional goodbye to Pat Sajak
Ahead of Pat Sajak's final episode as the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her co-host of more than 40 years.
Israeli strikes kill at least 18 in central Gaza a day after attack on UN-run school
Overnight Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza killed at least 18 people, including children, a day after 33 were killed at a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinian families, health officials said Friday.
Ontario man shocked after wheel comes loose and causes nearly $7,000 in damage
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
California records its first fatal black bear attack on human, officials say
A woman found dead last year in a mountain community was the victim of the first documented fatal black bear attack on a human in California, authorities said.
Woman who says she's the real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' sues Netflix for defamation
A woman who says she is the inspiration for the relentless stalker at the center of Netflix's "Baby Reindeer" sued the streaming giant Thursday for defamation and is seeking at least $170 million in damages.
2 dead after crash at private motorsports park in B.C.'s Okanagan
Two people are dead after a crash at a motorsports park in B.C.'s Okanagan on Wednesday, according to the RCMP.
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
One person dead, four others injured after Thursday evening crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash near Arthur
A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted following a crash just south of Arthur.
'High-risk training' taking place in Wingham on Friday
OPP are using Friday's PD Day in Wingham to work on some training. Partnering with the Avon Maitland District School Board, police will conduct emergency response training at F.E. Madill High School.
Landlord association warns of litigation if council enacts draft by-law intended to stop 'renovictions'
New details about city hall’s plan to crackdown on “renovictions” have triggered a firm response from an organization representing local landlords.
Art exhibition to grace Barrie's waterfront this fall
Six national and regional artists will offer displays across Barrie in the Seeds to Sow exhibition this fall.
Celebrating Seniors Month across Barrie
Barrie offer recreation programs during Seniors Month in June.
OPP searching high and low for missing senior in Muskoka
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has not been seen in more than two days.
M'Chigeeng drug search leads to arrest of wanted man Mitchell Gillingham
UCCM Anishnaabe Police say a drug search on Tikmeg Road has led to the arrest and capture of a man they first alerted the community to back in late April. Investigators say Mitchell Gillingham was found in an attic without serious injuries to himself or police.
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
North Bay decorator guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay decorator who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
Eight people charged with 72 crimes after drugs and guns seized in Thunder Bay
A joint forces operation in Thunder Bay executing three search warrants ended with the arrest of eight people who were charged with 72 offences.
Sault insectarium and heritage centre join forces with new 1-year deal
Officials with the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre and Entomica Insectarium say a new partnership will help stabilize the Sault insectarium's financial uncertainty.
Sudbury Spartans, Sault Steelers join new football league
Two northern Ontario football teams are joining the Ontario Power 5 Football League, a new league debuting this year.
Ottawa paramedics spending 'exceptional amount of time' waiting in ERs, miss response time targets
The Ottawa Paramedic Service 2023 annual report shows paramedics spent over 100,000 hours waiting to offload patients in Ottawa hospital emergency rooms last year and there were 1,672 times when there were no paramedics available to respond to calls in the city of Ottawa.
No injuries reported following electric car fire in a garage in Old Ottawa South
Ottawa Paramedic Service says no injuries were reported following a fire that started in an electric car in a garage in Old Ottawa South in the early hours of Friday morning.
No injuries reported after car drove into home in Ottawa's south-end
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported Thursday evening after a car drove into a home in Ottawa's south-end, the second incident in the city in a 10-hour period.
Public health officials warn about rise in cases involving 'potentially life-threatening bacterial infection'
Public health officials in Toronto are raising concerns about an increase in cases involving a “potentially life-threatening bacterial infection” and are warning residents to ensure that they are vaccinated.
-
Montreal police arrest 15, disperse McGill pro-Palestinian protesters with pepper spray
Montreal police say 15 people were arrested after officers used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a 'global call to action.'
Driving while Black: Court rules lawyer was racially profiled by police
A Quebec judge has ruled a Black man was racially profiled by Montreal police officers during a downtown traffic stop.
Canadian F1 Grand Prix opens in Montreal
The Canadian F1 Grand Prix has begun in Montreal after the paddocks were opened to a few lucky fans at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit on Notre-Dame Island.
61-year-old cyclist dead after hit-and-run: WPS
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
19-year-old Manitoba man charged in double homicide: RCMP
The 19-year-old man arrested in a double homicide in Minegoziibe Anishinabe earlier this week has been charged and identified.
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
Premier says 'no appetite' for government-run auto insurance despite savings
Premier Danielle Smith says government-run public auto insurance is off the table for Alberta, despite a recent report suggesting it would save drivers hundreds of dollars a year in premiums.
Stanley Cup win by the Oilers would net Colorado sports bar owners nearly $600,000
The Oilers not only have the opportunity to bring the long-awaited Stanley Cup back to Canada, they also could bring a major financial windfall to two Colorado sports bar owners.
Sunrise and Edmonton: Hockey cities with big malls meet up in Stanley Cup final
The mayor of Sunrise, Fla., a city near the edge of the Everglades, home to the NHL Panthers and conspicuously named to avoid death, says it's not that different from Edmonton.
Calgary to provide update on water main break
The City of Calgary is providing an update on the city's water issues following a major water main break.
Teenager dies following stabbing in Forest Lawn
A teen boy was fatally stabbed in Forest Lawn on Thursday evening.
Rocky View County fire crews battle blaze near Springbank
Fire crews were monitoring for hot spots in Springbank on Thursday night after a grass fire spread out of control, putting many residents on evacuation alert.
NEW Saskatchewan's connections to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final
Saskatchewan's hockey roots run deep and once again this year there is more than a handful of connections to the Stanley Cup Final. Here's a look at those who have ties to the province.
Sask. Teachers' Federation, gov't searching for path forward following impasse, reinstating job sanctions
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
Regina police looking for silver truck that fled pedestrian collision
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a pedestrian collision that took place Thursday afternoon.
BC Hydro offering overnight discount with new rate plan
BC Hydro is hoping to incentivize people to change the way they consume electricity – by offering an overnight discount.
Health authority offers $4,100 for doctors to work in B.C. emergency department
Emergency departments at some Lower Mainland hospitals are offering hundreds of dollars in bonuses to lure qualified doctors to pick up shifts, with the hardest-to-fill shifts worth $4,125.
'It's disgusting': Vancouver community outraged by closure of Kitsilano Pool
After the Vancouver Park Board announced it won't reopen the Kitsilano Pool this summer, the community is expressing outrage and a distrust in the city's promises.
B.C. city loses appeal of million-dollar award for spectator's hockey puck injury
British Columbia's highest court has struck down an appeal by the City of Langford, which argued that a million-dollar payout to a woman who was hit in the face with a roller-hockey puck at a municipal arena was disproportionately high for her injuries.
On the anniversary of Hwy. 4 closure, calls continue for emergency alternative route
On Thursday, traffic was flowing on Highway 4 around Cameron Lake heading into Port Alberni. One year ago, that wasn’t the case.
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits highest level since March
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals surged by 67 per cent during the month of May, according to data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on Thursday.
Planning to cross the border? Here's what to know about the possible strike
On the eve of a possible strike action at Canadian points of entry, a union spokesperson told CTVNews.ca they still don't have a deal.
N.S. soldier who died in Afghanistan to be honoured by navy ship named for his hometown
A navy ship will honour Sgt. Jimmy MacNeil, a Nova Scotia soldier who died in Afghanistan in 2010.
Ferry service between N.S. and Argentia, N.L., cancelled for most of June
A ferry service between Nova Scotia and Argentia, N.L., has been cancelled for most of June due to mechanical problems with the Ala’suinu.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.