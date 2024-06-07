WINDSOR
    • $100,000 fire at Chatham Toyota dealership

    Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a fire at a Toyota dealership in Chatham on June 6, 2024. (Source: Chatham fire) Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a fire at a Toyota dealership in Chatham on June 6, 2024. (Source: Chatham fire)
    Damage is estimated at $100,00 after a fire at a Toyota dealership in Chatham.

    Crews were called to the scene at 296 Richmind St. around 7:35 p.m. Thursday and when they arrived, found the fire in the garage portion of the building.

    "Pumper 1 made quick quick entry into the garage portion of the facility and found the interior fully charged with smoke. An engulfed vehicle was found and quickly extinguished before it spread to other nearby vehicles or to any other parts of the building," read a tatement from Chatham fire.

    Crews remained on scene for ventilation and to clear smoke from the structure.

    No Injuries Reported and the cause has been listed as accidental.

