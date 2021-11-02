10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 464 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,570 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,928 people who have recovered.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting eight people with COVID in hospital – five are unvaccinated, three are vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there is one unvaccinated COVID patient in the Leamington hospital.

The health unit says 178 cases are currently active, including 100 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

1 workplace

0 long-term care or retirement homes

5 community outbreaks

1 school outbreak

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is community acquired

4 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED