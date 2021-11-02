10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 464 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,570 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,928 people who have recovered.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting eight people with COVID in hospital – five are unvaccinated, three are vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there is one unvaccinated COVID patient in the Leamington hospital.
The health unit says 178 cases are currently active, including 100 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 1 workplace
- 0 long-term care or retirement homes
- 5 community outbreaks
- 1 school outbreak
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 case is community acquired
- 4 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 325,259 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 15,832 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 309,427 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 5,157 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
- A total of 639,843 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 85.7% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 81.5% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
