$10-million overhaul of E.C Row Expressway moves to eastbound lanes

E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Source: City of Windsor) E.C. Row Expressway in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Source: City of Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages: analyst

Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver