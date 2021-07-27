Advertisement
$1 million investment for YQG upgrades
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021 10:25AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 27, 2021 10:52AM EDT
MP Irek Kusmierczyk announcing $1.02M in government funding to upgrade Windsor's International Airport (Chris Campbell, CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR,ONT. -- The Windsor International Airport has received $1.02 million in government funding for various upgrades including signage and barriers.
MP Irek Kusmierczyk made the announcement Tuesday.
Kusmierczyk saying the money will create more jobs and help stimulate the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic that saw air travel 90 per cent below 2019 levels.
He says before the pandemic hit 300,000 people were using the airport per year.
Mayor Drew Dilkens adding the funding is a signal of confidence in the local airport.
