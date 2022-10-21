$1-million damage after house fire in Lakeshore
Damage is estimated at $1 million after a house fire in Lakeshore.
Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Pulleyblank says crews were called to the 140 block of Marina Grove around 1 a.m. on Thursday.
The fire could be seen through the roof.
There were no injuries and Suchiu told CTV News nobody was home at the time.
According to Pulleyblank, crews were called out to the same address on 2 a.m. Friday.
“It’s not common for a fire to occur at the same place, but as for a cause I can’t speculate.”
He added the cause of the fires are under investigation by the Lakeshore service.
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister
Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears tense exchange over request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
The lawyer for Ottawa's former police chief says the number of officers needed to clear the "Freedom Convoy" wasn't "pulled out of a hat," despite concerns expressed by a senior Ontario Provincial Police officer.
BREAKING | Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season
Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at how where the jobs are and how you can apply.
Hoggard case highlights barriers for sexual assault victims in coming forward: advocate
In the wake of musician Jacob Hoggard being sentenced to five years in jail for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, one advocate says the drawn-out case highlights the challenges victims face in coming forward.
Hacker who stole Ed Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months
A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.
One dead after crash near Village of Erin
The passenger of a vehicle has died after a single-vehicle collision near the Village of Erin, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
ER crisis hot topic during health care town hall
From marathon emergency room wait times to staff shortages across public health care — London New Democrat MPPs heard an earful from concerned residents Thursday night at a town hall meeting on health care.
'It takes a lot for a woman to come forward': Woman’s advocacy group hopes case review will lead to more police reforms
London’s top cop says he’s satisfied two sexual assault investigations involving hockey players were conducted appropriately. The cases were reviewed after the victim claimed police discouraged her from pressing charges.
Many still without power as storm clean up continues in cottage country
More than 600 homes and businesses remain without power Friday as both Lakeland Power and Hydro One work to restore electricity in the Muskoka region.
OPP releases details of Wednesday's investigation in Innisfil
Provincial police released more details on an investigation in Innisfil early Wednesday morning, saying two people face multiple criminal charges.
Bradford's mayor steps down as 4 candidates battle for the top job
Four candidates seeking the mayor's chair in Bradford West Gwillimbury are busy making their final pitches to voters with just days to the election.
OPP helicopter, drone aid search for missing North Bay man
The North Bay Police Service is getting help from the Ontario Provincial Police to search for a missing North Bay man.
Flu bug biting early this year, Porcupine Health Unit says
The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting the first case of influenza A in the Cochrane District, the earliest such report in a long time.
Kingston man fined $7K for firing toward dog, two people during northern Ont. hunt
A hunter from Kingston has been fined $7,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2018 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
'10 seconds later they were gone': More than 1,500 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa this year
The city of Ottawa is seeing a rise in vehicle thefts this year, with more than 1,500 vehicles stolen in the first nine months.
-
'They will put these dollars to good use': Lecce trusts parents will spend Ontario 'catch-up' payments on their kids
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he trusts that Ontario parents will put provincial dollars to help their children catch up in school to “good use.”
By the numbers: A look at key figures in Ontario's municipal elections
Municipalities across Ontario will elect new local governments on Monday. Here's a look at some key figures at play in the provincewide municipal elections:
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
Start of REM service on the South Shore postponed until spring
The launch of the southern branch of the Reseau express metropolitain (REM), which was supposed to take place on Dec. 1, has been postponed until the spring, CDPQ Infra confirmed at a press conference Friday. CDPQ Infra management explained that it wanted to do more testing during the winter when operating conditions are most difficult.
Parti Quebecois MNAs refuse to swear oath to King Charles III
Fourteen out of 125 elected members finally refused to swear allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, a first in Quebec.
Nova Scotia Power and province battle as citizens dream of a grid that can weather storms
As Nova Scotia's electrical utility and government quarrel over the cost of preparing the grid for the next hurricane, some ratepayers are hoping they'll start working together.
Cape Breton senior still without power nearly a month after Fiona
Nearly a month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region, one Cape Breton resident continues to be without power, and his property is still covered in large trees.
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
Winnipeg apartment fire sends 3 people to hospital
A fire at a Winnipeg apartment building on Friday morning has sent three people to hospital.
The new funding that will help expand CentrePort and secure jobs
The Manitoba government is investing up to $40 million to help with the expansion and future development of CentrePort South.
Fire breaks out in attached garage of New Brighton home
Two adults and two children escaped unharmed after a fire broke out in the garage of a southeast home Friday morning.
Snow clearing response in Calgary improved ahead of winter storms
The snow is yet to fly in Calgary this season, but the city says it's ready to handle anything that comes down faster than ever before.
Snowfall warnings issued south of Calgary and in mountain parks
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings for sections of southern Alberta as up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected over the weekend.
Woman dies after being taken to hospital by police; ASIRT investigating
Alberta's police watchdog agency is investigating after a 22-year-old woman died while waiting at a hospital with Edmonton police officers.
Should your race be on your driver's licence? Edmonton Police Commission votes 'yes'
The Edmonton Police Commission wants Albertans to start self-identifying their race on driver's licences and identification cards.
Alberta premier says journey to fix health system within 90 days to be 'bumpy'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is promising rocky times ahead as she reorganizes the entire governance structure of provincial health services before the end of January.
David Eby to become British Columbia's NDP leader after leadership dispute
David Eby will be declared the leader of British Columbia's governing New Democrats today amid controversy around a leadership race where his only rival was disqualified.
Rain returns to Metro Vancouver for 1st time in weeks as region deals with impacts of drought
Metro Vancouverites woke up Friday to what's become an unfamiliar sight in recent weeks: rain.
'Demands on police' have increased, Vancouver officer says in wake of Mountie's death
Police have become de facto social workers for people who lack support services while struggling with homelessness, mental illness and substance use, a spokesman for the Vancouver Police Department says.