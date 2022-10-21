$1-million damage after house fire in Lakeshore

Damage is estimated at $1 million after a house fire in Lakeshore.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Pulleyblank says crews were called to the 140 block of Marina Grove around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire could be seen through the roof.

There were no injuries and Suchiu told CTV News nobody was home at the time.

According to Pulleyblank, crews were called out to the same address on 2 a.m. Friday.

“It’s not common for a fire to occur at the same place, but as for a cause I can’t speculate.”

He added the cause of the fires are under investigation by the Lakeshore service.