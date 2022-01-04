1,869 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over five days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 1,869 new cases of COVID-19 over five days.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 495 people. There were no additional deaths reported since last Thursday.
As of Monday, Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 32 people with COVID in hospital, 26 of them are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 14 are fully vaccinated and 12 are unvaccinated. There are four COVID patients in the Windsor Regional ICU - three are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.
Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington is reporting four unvaccinated and two fully/partially vaccinated patients with COVID in hospital.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 26,822 confirmed cases of the virus, including 24,038 people who have recovered. The health unit says 2,289 cases are currently active.
CASES OVER LAST FIVE DAYS
- 352 cases reported on Dec. 31
- 322 cases on Jan. 1
- 287 cases on January 2
- 578 cases on Jan. 3
- 330 cases on Jan. 4
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 194 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 137 cases are community acquired
- 5 cases are outbreak related
- 12 cases are travel related
- 1,521 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 2 Workplaces
- 8 Community Outbreaks
- 9 Schools or Daycares
- 4 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 358,879 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 24,988 WEC residents have only received 1 dose of a vaccine
- 333,891 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 127,786 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 820,556 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.9% of WEC residents 5+ have received at least 1 dose
- 80.9% of WEC residents 5+ are fully vaccinated.