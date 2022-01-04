1,869 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over five days

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 1,869 new cases of COVID-19 over five days.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 495 people. There were no additional deaths reported since last Thursday.

As of Monday, Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 32 people with COVID in hospital, 26 of them are being primarily treated for the virus. Out of those patients, 14 are fully vaccinated and 12 are unvaccinated. There are four COVID patients in the Windsor Regional ICU - three are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington is reporting four unvaccinated and two fully/partially vaccinated patients with COVID in hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 26,822 confirmed cases of the virus, including 24,038 people who have recovered. The health unit says 2,289 cases are currently active.

CASES OVER LAST FIVE DAYS

352 cases reported on Dec. 31

322 cases on Jan. 1

287 cases on January 2

578 cases on Jan. 3

330 cases on Jan. 4

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

194 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

137 cases are community acquired

5 cases are outbreak related

12 cases are travel related

1,521 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

2 Workplaces

8 Community Outbreaks

9 Schools or Daycares

4 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED