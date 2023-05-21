$1,200 in jewelry allegedly stolen during Wallaceburg break-in
Chatham-Kent police say about $1,200 in jewelry was stolen from a Wallaceburg home Friday afternoon.
Police responded to an address on Albert Street Friday morning for a break and enter report.
Police say sometime in the afternoon, an unknown suspect or suspects gained entry into the home through a patio door, and took the jewelry.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable G. Renders at grantr@chatham-kent.ca Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen.
Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws targeting LGBTQ people, minorities
The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are 'openly hostile toward African Americans, people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals.'
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
Clay tablets from ancient Mesopotamia date earliest recorded kiss to 4,500 years ago
The romantic kiss may have existed for 1,000 years longer than previously estimated, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, a new scientific article suggests.
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with win over Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray scored 37 points, Jokic added 24 points and eight assists and the Nuggets rolled to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 119-108 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Cyclist recovers after T-boning a bear as spring brings spike in ursine encounters
Authorities are warning that with spring in full swing, bears across B.C. are emerging from their dens and encounters with humans are on the rise.
Personal attacks on David Johnston by Conservatives are 'unseemly,' minister says
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the Conservatives' personal attacks against former governor general David Johnston — who is set to reveal Tuesday whether he believes a public inquiry into foreign interference is necessary — are 'unseemly.'
'Exhaust them': Why Ukraine has fought Russia for every inch of Bakhmut, despite high cost
The nine-month battle for Bakhmut has destroyed the 400-year-old city in eastern Ukraine and killed tens of thousands of people in a mutually devastating demonstration of Ukraine's strategy of exhausting the Russian military.
Italy's Meloni rejects criticism from Trudeau over LGBTQ2S+ rights at G7 Summit
Italy's far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni on Sunday rejected criticism from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit about her government's stance on LGBTQ+ rights.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Food truck break-ins, no-show reservations, dead deer births fawn
A string of break-ins at a Woodstock food truck, no-shows at Kitchener-Waterloo restaurants, and an incident at a Kitchener Drive Centre round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Cambridge man celebrates 20 years after receiving double organ transplant
A Cambridge man is marking a milestone in a life-changing journey.
-
Listowel, Ont.'s Corey Conners looking for first major PGA tournament win
A Listowel, Ontario native is looking to win his first major championship in the PGA.
London
-
London, Ont. ranks among worst Canadian cities for licensed childcare coverage: report
London, Ont. is a “childcare desert.”
-
Sunday in the Port: Visitors take in the long weekend by the beach
Sunday marked the nicest day so far of the Victoria Day long holiday weekend in Port Stanley — the unofficial start to the summer season.
-
Knights relying on call-up goaltender to keep season alive tonight
The London Knights will need another strong performance by Jr. B call-up Owen Willmore Sunday night to keep their season alive.
Barrie
-
Families celebrate Victoria Day weekend in Simcoe Muskoka
Families are flocking to the Simcoe Muskoka region for the Victoria Day long weekend.
-
-
Man killed after 50-foot fall from tree identified as Toronto firefighter, father of 2
A man who died after falling 50 feet out of a tree earlier this week in Oro-Medonte has been identified as a 45-year-old firefighter and father of two.
Northern Ontario
-
Volunteers in northern Ont. search for clues in two missing persons cases
The volunteer missing persons investigation group Please Bring Me Home is in Timmins searching for two men who went missing ten years apart in the same area.
-
-
Drug strategy committee launches new project to tackle drug problem, wants municipalities to help
According to the data released May 4, the provincial average for opioid-related deaths per 100,000 population in Ontario was 17.6. That's much lower than the average of 60.1 in northern Ontario's five largest cities, three times higher than the provincial average.
Ottawa
-
One year since derecho in Ottawa, an east-end councillor reflects
One year ago Sunday, a powerful and intense thunderstorm blew across eastern Ontario, snapping trees like twigs, destroying homes and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power for days.
-
New Arnprior, Ont. business looking to attract younger people, trendy business to town
New business owner Angie MacCrae believes she's brought something new to Arnprior that the bedroom community did not have before.
-
FROST ADVISORY
FROST ADVISORY | Sudden blast of showers moves over Ottawa Sunday
The weather forecast had included a small chance of showers in the afternoon but an otherwise sunny day.Just before 3:30 p.m., the skies opened up and dumped an intense flash of rain on the ByWard Market and other parts of the city.
Toronto
-
Toronto agency sues bar for $84K, years after it closed during COVID-19 pandemic
A City of Toronto agency is suing the owners of a Toronto bar for $84,000 in back rent, years after the bar was forced to shut down during the pandemic.
-
Man in custody after woman with 'signs of serious injuries' dies in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after a woman was found dead in downtown Toronto late Sunday morning.
-
'We will never forget him': Toronto murder victim Shalldon Samuda remembered on his 16th birthday
Shalldon Samuda had big plans for his 16th birthday and the year to come.
Montreal
-
Two arrests after alleged road rage incident north of Montreal causes serious injuries
Quebec provincial police say they've arrested two people in connection with an alleged road rage incident in Montreal that left two others seriously injured. Police say they believe a 26-year-old man driving a sport utility vehicle intentionally struck a three-wheeled motorcycle in the suburb of St-Eustache, Que., injuring two riders.
-
Police allege man cut own throat after stealing, crashing two cars north of Montreal
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who allegedly slit his own throat as police confronted him after he stole and crashed two cars in less than half an hour. The agency, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, issued a news release saying the man appeared to have injured himself with an exacto knife at his workplace late Friday morning.
-
Montreal legislator Ruba Ghazal first to enter Quebec solidaire spokeswoman race
Ruba Ghazal is throwing her hat in the ring to become the new female co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire, putting independence, language, and culture at the heart of her goals.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting victims' son, public safety expert react to police gear seizure in Cape Breton
The son of two N.S. mass shooting victims says the discovery of police clothing and equipment during a recent arrest in Cape Breton has proven new laws meant to make it harder for people to obtain police gear without authorization aren't effective enough.
-
Princess Anne’s royal visit comes to a close in Sussex, N.B.
Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, over 50 royal watchers made their way to Sussex, N.B., Sunday morning for the final stop of her Royal Highness Princess Anne’s working visit.
-
Blue Nose Marathon celebrates 20 years with rainy running events
The atmosphere at the Halifax Commons was electric as thousands pounded the pavement this weekend to participate in the Blue Nose Marathon.
Winnipeg
-
'Literally something here for everyone': St. Norbert Farmers' Market opens outdoor area
The outdoor portion of the St. Norbert Farmers' Market is now open for the season for anyone looking to shop for locally-grown food, peruse hand-crafted items, or even take a pony ride.
-
'Reflects who we are as a city': Foodtrip Market celebrates diversity of cuisine
Winnipeg's foodies and their pets got together in the northwest part of the city this weekend for the sixth annual Foodtrip Market festival.
-
Calgary
-
2 face charges after Golden-Field RCMP seize 10 weapons, ammunition
Two people face criminal charges after Golden-Field RCMP officers and the BC Conservation Officer Service executed a search warrant in Golden, B.C. that yielded a cache of illegally-possessed firearms.
-
Charges likely against male who had to be rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area: police
Mounties are seeking charges against a male who became stranded in an evacuation zone near Fox Creek on Friday and had to be rescued by helicopter.
-
Wolverine spotted in Airdrie driveway
There was a rare wildlife sighting in Airdrie Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
-
'Distinguished gentlemen' ride motorcycles in Edmonton for a good cause
The 12th annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride for motorcyclists was held in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Boots on the ground, eyes in the sky: satellites increasingly used to fight wildfires
Eyes in the sky are becoming an increasingly important tool for boots on the ground when it comes to fighting wildfires, experts say, as data from a growing number of satellites give firefighters new tools to predict fire behaviour and analyze its consequences.
Vancouver
-
New wildfire in B.C.'s central Interior sparks evacuation order in parts of Cariboo
A new out-of-control wildfire in British Columbia's Interior has sparked a mandatory evacuation order in an area approximately 600 kilometres north of Vancouver.
-
Fire engulfs Comox gas station after car hits fuel pump
Several people were forced flee their homes after a Comox gas station burst into flames Saturday evening.
-
Massage therapist suspended for making sexual comments to patient: college
A Surrey massage therapist has agreed to a one-week suspension, remedial education, a $500 fine and undertakings not to offend again after admitting he made sexual and unprofessional comments to patients, the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia says.