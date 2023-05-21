$1,200 in jewelry allegedly stolen during Wallaceburg break-in

Chatham-Kent police say about $1,200 in jewelry was stolen from a Wallaceburg home Friday afternoon.

Police responded to an address on Albert Street Friday morning for a break and enter report.

Police say sometime in the afternoon, an unknown suspect or suspects gained entry into the home through a patio door, and took the jewelry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable G. Renders at grantr@chatham-kent.ca Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).