

CTV Windsor





Transit Windsor is reminding residents they don't have to deal with the traffic headaches to watch the Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River.

Fireworks night is on Monday, June 26.

Transit Windsor is offering free shuttle service from Devonshire Mall down to city hall for the fireworks.

“Cooperation of Windsor police, without them we couldn’t do this,” says Pat Delmore, GM of Transit Windsor. “They shut down McDougall Avenue and its buses only.”

It is the ninth year local Zehrs grocery store owners are funding the initiative.

Two Zehrs locations handed over the big cheque worth $15,000 to help pay for the free service.

Last year, 18,000 people used Transit Windsor to get to the show.