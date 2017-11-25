

CTV Windsor





Essex OPP say two youth are facing 11 charges after using bear spray in an attempted theft.

Police say on Wednesday, two people were assaulted with bear spray while trying to stop a male from entering vehicles in Lakeshore. Another person was with the male.

When the victims began to pursue the culprits they were sprayed in the eyes.

Police arrested two youth on Thursday and charged them with administering noxious substance with intent to annoy, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and eight counts of theft under $5,000.