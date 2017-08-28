

CTV Windsor





The Small Business Centre is helping 18 young entrepreneurs in Windsor-Essex.

The centre is a department within the WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation and in partnership with the province, has provided the Summer Company Program for the 17th year.

“It’s important to assist these ambitious students in this program into future entrepreneurs and successful business owners in our region,” says Stephen MacKenzie, CEO of the WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation.

This program offers full-time students, 15 to 29 years old, an opportunity to explore entrepreneurship hands-on.

This year, the Small Business Centre received numerous submissions from across the Windsor-Essex region and 18 students were approved.

Students enrolled in the program received up to $1,500 to put towards the costs to start and run their own summer business, with an additional $1,500 awarded to the students upon successful completion of the program.

“We are so pleased to deliver this program for the students to learn what it takes to manage a business through hands-on coaching, training and mentorship by local business leaders,” says Sabrina DeMarco, executive director of the Small Business Centre.