A four-year-old boy and his father are in serious condition following a two-vehicle crash near Kingsville.

It happened about 1:40 p.m. Monday on North Talbot Road between Essex County Road 8 and Cameron Sideroad.

Police say a red Chrysler minivan was traveling westbound on North Talbot Road approximately 500 meters south of County Road 8 when it was struck by a grey Ford that was travelling eastbound on the same roadway.

The lone female driver of the Chrysler suffered minor injuries from the collision and was transported to an area hospital.

The occupants of the Ford, a four-year-old boy and his father, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

North Talbot Road between Essex County Road 8 and Cameron Sideroad was closed for several hours for the OPP's Technical Traffic Collision Investigation.

Police re-opened the area to traffic around 6 p.m. Monday.