Wynne says she wants to make Ontario housing market more rational, less frantic
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Friday, May 22, 2015. (Darren Calabrese / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 12:26PM EDT
Ontario's premier says she wants to make the process of finding a home in the province "a bit more rational, a bit more predictable, a bit less frantic."
Kathleen Wynne says her Liberal government is "very close" to bringing forward a package of measures to address housing affordability.
Wynne is meeting with mayors from the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area today to discuss issues around housing.
She says there is no one measure that will change market dynamics, but the government's initiatives will "calm" the process.
The average selling price for all properties in the Greater Toronto Area in March was more than $900,000 -- a 33-per-cent jump from the same month last year.
Wynne says she wants to see large increases like that come down, but she isn't quantifying to what degree she hopes her plan will cool the market.
