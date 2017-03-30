Featured
Wynne discusses concerns over cross-border trade
Premier Kathleen Wynne and Minister of Economic Development, Employment and Infrastructure Brad Duguid in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 3:39PM EDT
Premier Kathleen Wynne spent some extra time in Windsor today.
After the Ford announcement, she went over to the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation.
Wynne and Minister of Economic Development, Employment and Infrastructure Brad Duguid met with local business leaders, concerned over cross-border trade.
CTV’s Rich Garton will have details at 6.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.