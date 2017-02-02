

CTV Windsor





It has been a busy morning for emergency crews across the region as several collisions plagued the morning rush hour.

Crews were called to the intersection of Wyandotte and Drouillard around 8:11 a.m.

A vehicle slammed into a support pillar and the driver had to be extracted. Injuries to the driver are non-life threatening, according to police.

The road was closed, but it has since reopened.

In LaSalle, a vehicle flipped on its side causing delays in the area.

A short time later a crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Huron Church at E.C. Row Expressway.