Wyandotte Street reopens at Drouillard after crash
One person was taken to hospital after a collision in Windsor on Feb. 2, 2017. (Arms Bumanlag / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 8:39AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 2, 2017 10:07AM EST
It has been a busy morning for emergency crews across the region as several collisions plagued the morning rush hour.
Crews were called to the intersection of Wyandotte and Drouillard around 8:11 a.m.
A vehicle slammed into a support pillar and the driver had to be extracted. Injuries to the driver are non-life threatening, according to police.
The road was closed, but it has since reopened.
In LaSalle, a vehicle flipped on its side causing delays in the area.
A short time later a crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Huron Church at E.C. Row Expressway.
