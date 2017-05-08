Featured
Wyandotte fire causes $120K damage, deemed suspicious
Windsor police and Windsor fire officials are investigating a fire at 1344 Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 8, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
Published Monday, May 8, 2017 5:54AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 8, 2017 1:17PM EDT
Windsor fire officials say an apartment blaze caused $120,000 in damage and is being treated as suspicious.
The fire overnight on Wyandotte Street East forced several people to be evacuated from their apartments.
According to Windsor Fire, crews were called to 1344 Wyandotte Street East shortly before midnight for a report of an apartment fire.
Residents were evacuated from the second floor due to heavy smoke conditions from the fire.
The blaze itself was out by the time firefighters had arrived and was contained to one unit.
Light smoke was also found in the first floor retail spaces.
No one was reported injured in the fire.
Windsor police are investigating.
