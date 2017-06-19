

Rich Garton





The City of Windsor held off on a decision regarding the Windsor bicycle loop on Monday night and specifically, bike lanes along Wyandotte Street East.

Council was set to discuss an interim staff recommendation that would close the bike-loop by making a zig-zag path through side-streets around Wyandotte Street from George to Vernon.

Council chambers was filled with cyclists who launched the "one road for all" petition. It collected thousands of signatures in support of the city taking all road-use needs into consideration, including pedestrians and cyclists.

But council referred the report back to administration and asked that it become part of the active transportation master plan study.

That study will be tendered in the coming months and is expected to be complete within a year's time.

"The referral doesn't actually do anything for Wyandotte and bike lanes on Wyandotte,” said Jennifer Escott, the vice-chair of Bike Windsor-Essex. “However it does tell us that council is taking the active transportation plan seriously and they'd like to see it, as we would, go through quickly."