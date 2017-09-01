

CTV Windsor





It appears a four-year deal has been reached between the University of Windsor and the Faculty Association.

The WUFA union represents about 800 professors at the university and hasn't released any details of the agreement, but plans to once the deal is ratified.

The agreement is the result of four months of negotiations. The university had requested a conciliator at the end of June.

Key issues for the union during the discussions included workload and respect for faculty and governance.