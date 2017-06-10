

Workforce Windsor-Essex is helping to identify jobs that will be needed for the new Gordie Howe International Bridge.

It has come up with a list of predicted jobs and the required skills and training to prepare for the big construction project.

Research Associate Tashlyn Teskey says the list is great for job seekers who are looking to get into a field with steady employment.

"We spoke with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority on jobs they were familiar with that would be needed as well local unions and industry associations and the proponents of the bridge seeing what occupations they have used in past projects and ones they know that would be needed," says Teskey.

She says there is a long list of jobs that will be required.

"Site planners, estimators, designers and once the construction actually starts it will be things like carpenters, electricians, concrete pavers, highway electricians, ironworkers heavy mechanics," says Teskey.

Construction of the bridge is expected to begin in mid-2018.