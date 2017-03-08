

CTV Windsor





A round table in Windsor Wednesday outlined economic concerns and a collaborative plan to solve issues.

Sponsored by the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, the roundtable event also included local businesses and government leaders to launch and discuss the findings of the Ontario Economic Report.

Economic outlook data reveals that the unemployment rate in the Windsor-Essex is expected to rise to 6.5 percent (up from 6 percent in 2016) and the median residential price is $187,000, reflecting a 3.9 per cent increase over last year.

Other concerns included the fact a high proportion of the working age population is not a part of the labour force and sits at a 15-year high of 35 per cent. Declining exports was also a concern.

The results of the OER highlight the policy issues that the WERCC intends to prioritize in 2017, including workforce development, infrastructure, energy, and health care.

Central to the organization’s work is the notion that industry and government tackle these issues together to grow economic prosperity and drive positive change for all Ontarians.

“By convening community leaders to discuss regional challenges and opportunities outlined in the OER, the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber is providing a platform for collaboration and collective problem solving,” said Allan O’Dette, President and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.