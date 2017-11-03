

CTV Windsor





A rally took place in support of workers’ rights Friday afternoon in Windsor.

The Windsor and District Labour Council organized the rally in front of Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky’s office to draw attention to Bill 148.

Protestors support some aspects of the bill, including a $15 minimum wage, but they want to see further improvements in the law.

The Make It Fair Campaign calls on the Wynne government to strengthen equal pay for equal work legislation under the Employment Standards Act.

It’s saying all employees should receive equal pay for the same job, regardless of their age, sex or the type of work they do.

Hundreds of people have signed a $15 and fairness petition that Gretzky plans to present at the legislature.