

CTV Windsor





The beaches in Windsor-Essex aren't open yet, but work is well underway to try to make them cleaner for swimmers.

A public meeting was held today to update the public on the status of our local beaches.

Last year, a research team received half a million dollars to pinpoint the sources of contamination.

Today, the researcher say they are using DNA sequencing technology to filter water samples for dangerous pathogens.

Early data shows they're capable of detecting bacteria and harmful algae that cause beach closures, but they aren't prepared to say whether or not this can help clean up the water at our beaches.