Featured
Work of thieves continues during holidays
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, December 26, 2016 11:27AM EST
Thieves remained active during Christmas Eve to Boxing Day.
Sometime between December 24 and 25, Chatham-Kent police say suspects forced their way into a business on St. Clair Street. About $300 in merchandise and a quantity of cash was stolen.
On Christmas morning, about 5:30, suspects broke into a large freezer unit on Park Avenue East. Once inside the suspects stole two large crates of frozen food, valued at $100.
And then on Boxing Day, about 6:25 a.m., someone climbed onto the roof of a business on St. Clair Street and attempted to force their way in through a locked door.
Police say no entry was gained and police could not find anyone on scene when they arrived.
