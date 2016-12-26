

Thieves remained active during Christmas Eve to Boxing Day.

Sometime between December 24 and 25, Chatham-Kent police say suspects forced their way into a business on St. Clair Street. About $300 in merchandise and a quantity of cash was stolen.

On Christmas morning, about 5:30, suspects broke into a large freezer unit on Park Avenue East. Once inside the suspects stole two large crates of frozen food, valued at $100.

And then on Boxing Day, about 6:25 a.m., someone climbed onto the roof of a business on St. Clair Street and attempted to force their way in through a locked door.

Police say no entry was gained and police could not find anyone on scene when they arrived.