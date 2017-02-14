

Crews appear to be ready to cap a gas leak in Leamington, which displaced some Robson Road residents.

Donald Giesbrecht was told on Monday by government officials that he and his wife might be able to return home no later than the middle of next month.

Giesbrecht, along with their neighbours, haven't been allowed to return to their homes since Oct. 17.

Giesbrecht says the period has been challenging and the couple has had to locate temporary accommodations at least six times.

The well was a mystery for staff with the town and the Ministry of Natural Resources and equipment had to be fabricated to allow crews to determine the size of the century old well.

The town's fire chief says residents will be able to return home when the area is deemed safe.