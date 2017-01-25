Featured
Work complete on Paul Martin building facade
Work is complete on the Paul Martin building facade in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 3:49PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 25, 2017 4:06PM EST
It's been an eye-sore in downtown Windsor since 2014, but the work on the facade of the Paul Martin building is now complete.
The scaffolding outside of the building will be completely removed by early February.
Colonial Building Restoration has been making repairs since April and say the $3-million project is now finished.
The federal government hopes the University of Windsor will one day use the building as a law school.
