Featured
Women's national team to practice in Leamington
Athletes named to Canada's National Women's hockey team who will compete in the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, pose for a team photo during a news conference in Calgary, Monday, Dec. 23, 2013. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 7:24PM EDT
Canada’s National Women’s Hockey Team is coming to Leamington.
Ruthven Native Megan Agosta and her teammates will practice as the Kinsmen Recreation Complex on March 24th and it is open to the public
They will be preparing for the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship in Plymouth Michigan.
Canada opens the tournament on March 31st against the USA.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.