Chatham-Kent police have charged a 34-year-old Tilbury woman with failing to provide breath sample after she was pulled over with two small kids in the car.

Officers were called to a parking lot near Massey Drive and Lyon Avenue N. in Tilbury last night around 10 p.m.

Police were told that there were two small children in the vehicle honking the horn for about 45 minutes.

When the officer arrived, he saw the vehicle driving away. As he caught up to it, he saw the vehicle drive over a curb and immediately initiated a traffic stop.

Police say as the officer approached the vehicle, he saw two small children in the back seat, one of which was not wearing a seatbelt.

The officer says when he started speaking to the lone woman driver, he could smell a strong odour of alcohol on her breath, her speech was slurred and she had a difficult time retrieving her documents upon the officer’s request.

Police say another officer sat with the two young children while the first officer attempted to get the woman to provide breath tests as it was believed she was driving her vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

The officer says the woman failed to provide a breath sample after numerous attempts.

Angela Provost, 34, of Tilbury was arrested and charged with failing to provide a breath sample in an approved screening device.

Through further investigation, the officer learned that the woman was also a suspended driver.

She was transported to Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters where she was released with a future court date for both failing to provide a breath sample and being a suspended driver.

The children were not injured as a result of this incident and were taken to a place of safety.