

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a 36-year-old Windsor woman.

Police say on Feb. 15, Amanda Cowan was at the Windsor Police Detention Centre awaiting a court appearance.

While in custody, she exhibited signs of medical distress and was subsequently transported to local hospital for assessment.

Officers say while she was at the hospital she escaped custody and fled the area, southbound on Goyeau Street.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-258-6111, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com