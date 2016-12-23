Featured
Woman sustains serious injuries after fire in Ford City district
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 10:24AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2016 7:04PM EST
The Fire Marshal's office has been called in to investigate the cause of a house fire in Windsor.
Firefighters were called to a home at 1564 Hickory Rd around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fire officials say they found smoke and flames in one of four apartment units in the home.
A woman was found by firefighters in one of the units.
She has been transferred to a hospital in Hamilton with serious injuries.
While the investigation continues, officials believe the fire started in the living room of the second floor apartment unit.
The fire is not considered suspicious.
