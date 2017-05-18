

CTV Windsor





A woman is nursing a welt, just under her left eye, which Chatham-Kent police believe came from a pellet shot from an airsoft gun.

Chatham-Kent police say the woman was hit the face when she was driving on Indian Creek Road West - near John McGregor Secondary around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The woman located a hard white circular pellet inside the van when she got home then notified authorities.

Earlier, officers responded to a call of young people near the school shooting at one another with pellet guns.

The group had left before police arrived and investigators ask for the public's assistance in identifying the individuals.