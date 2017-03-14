

CTV Windsor





A Lakeshore woman is recovering in hospital after she was rescued from the waters of the Puce Marina by two bystanders.

According to police two bystanders helped pull the woman to shore after she fell into the water in the area of Puce River Harbour in the 900 block of Old Tecumseh Road.

Police, fire and EMS, all attended the scene and the 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.