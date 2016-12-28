

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with uttering threats to kill and assault with a weapon after a domestic disturbance early Tuesday.

Chatham-Kent police officers responded to the disturbance just after midnight.

Police say a woman used an imitation hand gun and threatened the life of the victim during a verbal altercation in a home.

In a separate incident, Chatham-Kent police were also called to the Kent Belgian Dutch Canadian Club on Byng Avenue on Tuesday, after someone broke into the business and stole a quantity of food and alcohol.

Police believe the theft occurred between midnight on Boxing Day and 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.