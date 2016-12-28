Featured
Woman facing assault and threat charges
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 1:35PM EST
A 20-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with uttering threats to kill and assault with a weapon after a domestic disturbance early Tuesday.
Chatham-Kent police officers responded to the disturbance just after midnight.
Police say a woman used an imitation hand gun and threatened the life of the victim during a verbal altercation in a home.
In a separate incident, Chatham-Kent police were also called to the Kent Belgian Dutch Canadian Club on Byng Avenue on Tuesday, after someone broke into the business and stole a quantity of food and alcohol.
Police believe the theft occurred between midnight on Boxing Day and 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.