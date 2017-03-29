Featured
Woman charged with mischief for smashing ex-boyfriend’s truck: Chatham-Kent police
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 4:06PM EDT
A woman is facing charges after allegedly taking batting practice on the pick-up truck of a man she'd been in a previous relationship with.
The owner said he heard noises and looked outside his Chatham residence to see the woman smashing the driver's side window of his truck with a baseball bat around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The woman then entered his home and took the keys.
Police say she then grabbed a cell phone he used to notify authorities and threw it to the ground, causing significant damage, before driving off.
The 27-year-old woman later turned herself over to police and was charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.