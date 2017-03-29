

CTV Windsor





A woman is facing charges after allegedly taking batting practice on the pick-up truck of a man she'd been in a previous relationship with.

The owner said he heard noises and looked outside his Chatham residence to see the woman smashing the driver's side window of his truck with a baseball bat around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman then entered his home and took the keys.

Police say she then grabbed a cell phone he used to notify authorities and threw it to the ground, causing significant damage, before driving off.

The 27-year-old woman later turned herself over to police and was charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.