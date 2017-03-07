

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested a 26-year-old woman for allegedly stealing a truck on Crawford Avenue.

Officers say a man parked his truck in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Crawford Avenue on Monday just before 10 p.m.

He parked close to the doors, and went inside to pick up his wife. Police say the truck was left running with the keys in the ignition and the doors unlocked.

Seconds later, the elderly couple exited the business to see their truck being driven away southbound on Crawford Avenue, say police.

Patrol units were called to investigate the stolen vehicle.

At about 11:15 p.m., patrol officers spotted the reported stolen truck on Wyandotte Street near Oak Street.

The truck was soon stopped without incident and the driver / lone occupant was arrested.

Justine Hopkins, 26, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property of a value not exceeding $5,000.

Police are reminding all drivers of the dangers and risks associated with leaving a vehicle unattended without removing the ignition key.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4307, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.