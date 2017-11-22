

CTV Windsor





An unusual incident closed the northbound lanes of Lauzon Road this afternoon.

Around 12:30 a.m. officers blocked off Lauzon from Edgar Street to Little River Road for a traffic collision.

A witness tells CTV News that a vehicle was backing out of the driveway when both the driver and his dog fell out.

The car continued backing up until it struck a fence on the other side of the street.

The dog died at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The accident reconstruction team continues to investigate.