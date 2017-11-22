Witness says driver and dog fall out of moving vehicle on Lauzon Road
Officers were called to Lauzon Road near Tranby in Windsor, Ont., Nov. 22, 2017. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 4:30PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 22, 2017 5:07PM EST
An unusual incident closed the northbound lanes of Lauzon Road this afternoon.
Around 12:30 a.m. officers blocked off Lauzon from Edgar Street to Little River Road for a traffic collision.
A witness tells CTV News that a vehicle was backing out of the driveway when both the driver and his dog fell out.
The car continued backing up until it struck a fence on the other side of the street.
The dog died at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The accident reconstruction team continues to investigate.