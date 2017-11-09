Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
A pedestrian bundles up as snow falls at University and Ouellette Avenues in Windsor, Ont., Jan.31, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 9:53AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 9, 2017 9:58AM EST
It looks like southwestern Ontario could get a taste of winter today.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The forecaster says snowfall and rapidly falling temperatures could affect road conditions late this afternoon or during the evening.
A cold front will track over southern Ontario through the day.
As this front passes, temperatures will drop below the freezing mark and scattered rain showers will change to flurries. As a result, untreated surfaces could become icy and slippery.
Environment Canada has issued statements concerning snowfall & snow-squall activity (potential for SW ONT, for THU afternoon & eve, into FRI)!! SEE: https://t.co/uXiHVEWDwL #snow #weather @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/uQ0YLHmdcS— Gary A. Archibald (@GArchibaldCTV) November 8, 2017
Caution travelers/commuters - #weather advisories/watches are in place for S. ONT e.g.: #Windsor #Leamington #Chatham - snow could quickly develop affecting area roads THU afternoon, eve & FRI early a.m. Tune in @CTVWindsor for the story 6pm & 11pm! Regards, GA #snow #snowfall pic.twitter.com/rBQrtsuFTr— Gary A. Archibald (@GArchibaldCTV) November 8, 2017