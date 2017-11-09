

CTV Windsor





It looks like southwestern Ontario could get a taste of winter today.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.



The forecaster says snowfall and rapidly falling temperatures could affect road conditions late this afternoon or during the evening.



A cold front will track over southern Ontario through the day.

As this front passes, temperatures will drop below the freezing mark and scattered rain showers will change to flurries. As a result, untreated surfaces could become icy and slippery.