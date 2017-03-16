

CTV Windsor





Someone who bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Windsor is $1-million richer.

The winning ticket for the $1-million prize draw was sold in Windsor and is unclaimed.

The draw took place on Wednesday, March 15.

Lotto 6/49 includes a Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw along with each and every draw, offering players 104 more chances to become a millionaire each year.

“Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize each and every draw, and this time the winning ticket was sold in Windsor,” said Wendy Montgomery, OLG vice president, lottery marketing and sales, in a news release.



There have been 400 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draws to date. OLG officials say 172 of the winning tickets have been sold in Ontario.



The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Saturday, March 18, 2017 for an estimated $7-million jackpot and the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw.