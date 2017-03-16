Featured
Winning $1-million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Windsor
The latest winning ticket in the Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1-Million Dollar Prize was sold in London on Jan. 7, 2017.
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 12:06PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 12:07PM EDT
Someone who bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Windsor is $1-million richer.
The winning ticket for the $1-million prize draw was sold in Windsor and is unclaimed.
The draw took place on Wednesday, March 15.
Lotto 6/49 includes a Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw along with each and every draw, offering players 104 more chances to become a millionaire each year.
“Somebody’s going to win the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize each and every draw, and this time the winning ticket was sold in Windsor,” said Wendy Montgomery, OLG vice president, lottery marketing and sales, in a news release.
There have been 400 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draws to date. OLG officials say 172 of the winning tickets have been sold in Ontario.
The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Saturday, March 18, 2017 for an estimated $7-million jackpot and the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize Draw.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Police investigate fatal collision involving pedestrian
- Ontario NDP bill would extend rent control to units built after 1991
- Suspect brandishes BB handgun during Riverside Drive home invasion
- Bus rollover closes lanes of westbound 401 in Toronto
- Trucker facing careless driving charges after 401 crash in Chatham-Kent