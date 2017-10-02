

Current and former residents of Windsor-Essex in Las Vegas are still in shock after Sunday night’s mass shooting.

WARNING: Some of the content in this story may be disturbing.

Gun shots rang out from the 32nd flood of Mandalay Bay, resulting in dozens killed and hundreds injured at a country music festival below.

Remo Agostino, on vacation for the first time in over 20 years, had just arrived and was settling into a condo complex across the street.

“At first I thought there was construction going on outside the window,” says Agostino. “We're directly across from the Mandalay Bay. I walked out on the balcony shocked. Hundreds, thousands of people were running towards us.”

Agostino says it went on for about 15 minutes. He tells CTV News he saw things he doesn't wish anyone to see.

“There were bodies in our parking lot. Right outside our windows. Terrible,” he says.

Other residents Windsor-Essex in Las Vegas sent messages to let their loved ones to let them know they are safe.

“The phone started blowing up all morning. It's been crazy. People checking in,” says Windsorite Angela Cope.

Former Windsor Express Tim Parham works for a gaming company in Vegas and heard the shots from his home.

“My homie called me from the strip, he was trying to run to planet Hollywood,” he says. “There's an active shooter. People trying to run left and right.”

Csilla Visentin landed in Las Vegas Sunday morning to celebrate her 22nd anniversary. She was enjoying an outdoor show at Caesars and didn't know about the shooting until 40 minutes later.

“They let us know then that nobody could leave because there's a lockdown,” says Visentin.

The Windsor nurse says the lockdown didn't slow the party which she found upsetting while listening to a police scanner.

“It was quite scary because there's nowhere to hide had there been any more active shooters,” says Visentin.

A number of local residents said they offered to donate blood to help those injured in the shooting.