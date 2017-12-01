WindsorEssex Community Foundation gives $90K to 9 organizations
WindsorEssex Community Foundation is giving $90,000 to local organizations. (Courtesy WindsorEssex Community Foundation)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 11:58AM EST
The WindsorEssex Community Foundation is playing the role of Santa Claus.
The foundation has announced a total of $90,000 has been granted to nine organizations to fund projects that will have a big impact in our community.
“The WECF is happy to support these local organizations and the many successful programs they provide in Windsor & Essex County,” said Lisa Kolody, Executive Director. “In addition to delivering much-needed funding, our Community Impact Grants serve as an opportunity for us to build viable partnerships in our community that will bring out the best Windsor/Essex has to offer.”
The organizations funded through the WECF Community Impact Grants include:
1 - Community Partnership - Reginald Education Access for Digital Youth (READY)
2 - Dads Matter Steering Committee -Parenting Matters Conference
3 - GR8 Day Crossroads Addiction Recovery Support - We Can Help Program
4 - Multicultural Council of Windsor & Essex County -Health and Wellness for Newcomer Families
5 - Pelee Island Community Arts - PICA Community Outreach Art and Environment Series
6 - Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association - Strides to Success
7 - Windsor Pride Community Education and Resource Centre - Youth Suicide Awareness Prevention and Bullying Awareness Guide
8 - Windsor Residence for Young Men -Kids Next Door Program
9 -YMCA of Windsor & Essex County - Windsor YMCA Ysports
The announcement took place at Other Place Catering at the Foundation’s 152nd meeting of the board of directors and 32nd annual general meeting and grant awards ceremony.