The WindsorEssex Community Foundation is playing the role of Santa Claus.

The foundation has announced a total of $90,000 has been granted to nine organizations to fund projects that will have a big impact in our community.

“The WECF is happy to support these local organizations and the many successful programs they provide in Windsor & Essex County,” said Lisa Kolody, Executive Director. “In addition to delivering much-needed funding, our Community Impact Grants serve as an opportunity for us to build viable partnerships in our community that will bring out the best Windsor/Essex has to offer.”

The organizations funded through the WECF Community Impact Grants include:

1 - Community Partnership - Reginald Education Access for Digital Youth (READY)

2 - Dads Matter Steering Committee -Parenting Matters Conference

3 - GR8 Day Crossroads Addiction Recovery Support - We Can Help Program

4 - Multicultural Council of Windsor & Essex County -Health and Wellness for Newcomer Families

5 - Pelee Island Community Arts - PICA Community Outreach Art and Environment Series

6 - Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association - Strides to Success

7 - Windsor Pride Community Education and Resource Centre - Youth Suicide Awareness Prevention and Bullying Awareness Guide

8 - Windsor Residence for Young Men -Kids Next Door Program

9 -YMCA of Windsor & Essex County - Windsor YMCA Ysports

The announcement took place at Other Place Catering at the Foundation’s 152nd meeting of the board of directors and 32nd annual general meeting and grant awards ceremony.