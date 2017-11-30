

CTV Windsor





A national honour for WindsorEats.

The company was awarded the Small or Medium Sized Business of the Year award at the Tourism Industry Association of Canada Tourism Conference in Gatineau, Quebec on Wednesday.

The award is presented to a tourism business in Canada, with fewer than 20 employees, that exemplifies industry best practices in all aspects of its operations and is an example of all around business excellence in the tourism industry.

"We are so honoured to be recognized on a national scale," says Pina Ciotoli, co-owner of WindsorEats. "The business and organizations we work alongside and partner with are an important part of what we do and help us in achieving our goals and providing quality experiences.”

“Adriano and I work hard at showing others what is unique about Windsor and Essex County, elevating its position in the tourism sector and providing quality experiences for visitors. When someone takes notice of the work you're doing it's a great feeling" adds Ciotoli.

The Canadian Tourism Awards are presented annually by TIAC to recognize success, leadership and innovation in Canada's tourism industry, and to reward those people, places, organizations and events that have gone above and beyond to showcase Canada’s very best and offer travellers superior tourism experiences in Canada.

Earlier this month, Adriano Ciotoli was selected as the Tourism Champion of the Year by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario.

WindsorEats was launched in 2004.