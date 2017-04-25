

CTV Windsor





Amherstburg police have charged a Windsor woman with numerous counts of fraud following a six month investigation into numerous complaints.

Audrey Annette Bishop, 52, is accused of committing fraud using many different approaches, and the total damage to victims is around $200,000.

Police say that anyone who has befriended Bishop is a potential victim. Anyone who has had contact with the suspect where money was exchanged is advised to contact police.

All total, Bishop is charged with 31 counts of fraud, 17 counts of forging documents, and two counts of theft.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Margaret O’Brien at 519-736-8559, ext 226, or Crimestoppers.