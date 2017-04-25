Featured
Windsor woman facing 50 charges related to fraud investigation
An Amherstburg police cruiser in Amherstburg, Ont., on Wednesday, March 13, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 8:14AM EDT
Amherstburg police have charged a Windsor woman with numerous counts of fraud following a six month investigation into numerous complaints.
Audrey Annette Bishop, 52, is accused of committing fraud using many different approaches, and the total damage to victims is around $200,000.
Police say that anyone who has befriended Bishop is a potential victim. Anyone who has had contact with the suspect where money was exchanged is advised to contact police.
All total, Bishop is charged with 31 counts of fraud, 17 counts of forging documents, and two counts of theft.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Margaret O’Brien at 519-736-8559, ext 226, or Crimestoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.