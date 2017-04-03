Featured
Windsor woman charged with driving four times over legal alcohol limit
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 1:47PM EDT
A 41-year-old Windsor woman is facing charges after police say she was caught driving four times over the legal alcohol limit.
On Sunday shortly before 11p.m., patrol officers responded to a motor vehicle collision that just occurred at the intersection of St. Rose Av. and Wyandotte St. East.
Investigation revealed that two vehicles had been stopped facing westbound at a red light, when a third suspect vehicle approached westbound and rear-ended the vehicles, causing a three vehicle collision resulting in minor injuries.
Police say, despite significant front-end damage, the suspect vehicle then left the immediate area and came to a stop in a nearby parking lot.
Responding officers arrested the female driver of the suspect vehicle, who was then escorted to hospital for evaluation.
Officers say her blood/alcohol content readings were over four times the legal limit.
The 41-year-old woman was released on a promise to appear with a future court date for the charges of exceeding the legal limit of blood/alcohol concentration and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
