A 41-year-old Windsor woman is facing charges after police say she was caught driving four times over the legal alcohol limit.

On Sunday shortly before 11p.m., patrol officers responded to a motor vehicle collision that just occurred at the intersection of St. Rose Av. and Wyandotte St. East.

Investigation revealed that two vehicles had been stopped facing westbound at a red light, when a third suspect vehicle approached westbound and rear-ended the vehicles, causing a three vehicle collision resulting in minor injuries.

Police say, despite significant front-end damage, the suspect vehicle then left the immediate area and came to a stop in a nearby parking lot.

Responding officers arrested the female driver of the suspect vehicle, who was then escorted to hospital for evaluation.

Officers say her blood/alcohol content readings were over four times the legal limit.

The 41-year-old woman was released on a promise to appear with a future court date for the charges of exceeding the legal limit of blood/alcohol concentration and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

