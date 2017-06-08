

Police are reminding the public to lock their car doors after a Windsor woman was busted for using bank cards stolen from a number of vehicles.

It dates back to April 24, when a car was broken into and stolen on the east end of Windsor. The vehicle was left unlocked, and the owner’s purse was taken. Her “tap” debit card was used fraudulently at a number of locations.

A few weeks later, police received another complaint of a vehicle break-in on the east end. The complainant left his wallet in his vehicle overnight on May 18. His credit card was also fraudulently used at a number of convenience stores.

Police were able to identify the alleged suspect in both cases.

On June 7, officers located the suspect in the 5400 block of Reginald and placed her under arrest.

35-year-old Carrie Schmidt faces charges of theft, possession and use of a credit card obtained by crime and a number of other related charges.

Police remind the public to always remove valuables from their vehicles and ensure it is locked.