

CTV Windsor





A local NDP MPP is calling on the provincial government to help thousands of adults with developmental disabilities, and their families, by increasing funding for supportive programs and housing.

Lisa Gretzky, NDP MPP for Windsor West, brought up the issue during question period on Tuesday.

Gretzky, the NDP's critic for community and social services, raised the struggles of 16-year-old Abdullah Yar Khan and his family.

Khan, who lives in Windsor, has severe autism and his family is struggling to care for him without the necessary supports.

"Abdullah is unable to communicate his needs. He has been excluded from school because of lack of supports in the education system,” said Gretzky. “His parents – with their own health issues – struggle with his care. They don’t receive support or respite during school hours even though Abdullah isn’t allowed to attend school.”

Gretzky asked "What funding, direct programming, or direct support does the Wynne government have in place for Abdullah and his parents?"

Community Living Ontario, a family-based association that assists people who have an intellectual disability and their families, was also in Queen’s Park on Tuesday, calling on the Wynne government for help for Ontario families and their support workers.

“According to Community Living Ontario, the money announced in the budget will only work towards stabilizing workforce funding – badly neglected and in need of fixing – but promised in 2014,” said Gretzky.

“Millions of dollars in base funding increases are needed to help Ontarians like Abdullah and his parents.And it’s not just Abdullah. Thousands of desperate parents of aging children, fast becoming adults with developmental disabilities, need supportive housing and programs.”