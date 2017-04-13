

A 51-year-old Windsor volleyball coach has been charged with making child pornography, extortion and other offences.

The Major Crimes Unit began an investigation on April 9 after learning of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a female and adult male who coaches with the Genesis Volleyball Club, operating within Essex County.

Police determined that at the time of the reported offence, the female victim was under the age of 18.

Investigators arrested the involved coach without incident on Tuesday. The investigation remains active.

Arthur Yanamoto, 51, from Windsor, is charged with making child pornography, telecommunication with a person under 18 years of age for the specific criminal offence of making child pornography, possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography and extortion.

