A vigil in Windsor was calling for peace after Saturday's terrorist attack in Edmonton.

During a solidarity vigil Tuesday evening at city hall square, the Windsor Islamic Council says the innocent attack against Canadians was a heinous criminal act, meant to divide us.

The council wanted to send three messages - express solidarity with Canadians, let terrorists know the country won't be intimidated and they will always reject their actions.

The council also wanted to make it clear that the actions taken by this one person does not reflect Islam and are defaming.

“The best way forward is for us to come together and be very clear in our rejection of all hate messages from all kinds, all sides and also come together and unite,” says ; chair of the Windsor Islamic Council Maher el-Masri.