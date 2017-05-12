Featured
Windsor University Faculty Association to begin new contract talks
The Windsor University Faculty Association is set to begin new contract talks.
The current agreement expires June 30.
WUFA president Dr. Jeff Noonan says the union is looking at addressing such issues as pay and workload.
