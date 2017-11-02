

CTV Windsor





Most lights across the city have been restored, after a slow going commute for many residents in Windsor Thursday morning.

Several traffic lights were out or flashing red across the city.

City officials say there were about 60 lights that went into a “fail safe mode” with flashing lights.

Director of operations Dwayne Dawson says as of 11:30 a.m. they were all reset. He says if residents notice any lights still flashing to call 311.

Enwin spokeswoman Barbara Peirce Marshall says they were “not aware of anything in our system that could have caused the outages.”

Windsor police are reminding drivers any time lights are out, to treat the intersection like a four-way stop.